There's a perfect Game of Thrones parallel in the Severance season 2 finale

The hit shows have something in common

Severance season 2 finale
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Severance season 2 finale.

Apple TV Plus's most mysterious show has come to an end as the Severance season 2 finale finally answered some questions. However, it's not just revelations about Cold Harbor and implications for Severance season 3 that fans are obsessing about, but also a neat parallel with Game of Thrones.

After only appearing briefly earlier in the season, Gwendoline Christie's Lorne returns in the finale, along with a baby goat. She enters a room with Drummond as they prepare to sacrifice the goat as part of the completion of Cold Harbor, before Mark interrupts them. It's not long though before Lorne joins their confrontation in the hallway, beating up Drummond extremely effectively.

The brutally violent scene has reminded some viewers of another of Christie's best roles in HBO's epic fantasy Game of Thrones. She played Brienne of Tarth, a knight of the seven kingdoms and a ferocious warrior – and fans have been drawing parallels between Brienne's fight with the Hound in the season 4 finale and Lorne's fight with Drummond.

Severance season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

"Prestige tv formula is actually just Gwendoline Christie beating the crap out of a very unkempt man #Severance," wrote one on Twitter, meanwhile a second tweeted: "If I had a nickel for every time Gwendoline Christie beat a man in the season finale of one of the greatest tv shows of all time, I’d have 2 nickels #severance."

A third chimed in as well, posting: "It's ok guys. there is Gwendoline Christie beating up men on tv again. It's going to be ok."

"When she was having her dramatic moment I remembered why they got Gwendoline Christie (she’s a really great actor) and then in the scene after I realised doubly why they’d got Gwendoline Christie (she delivers the most believable and satisfying beatdowns in TV history)," added a fourth.

For more, check out our guide to the Severance season 2 ending explained, as well as our selection of the best Apple TV Plus shows.

