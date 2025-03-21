There's a perfect Game of Thrones parallel in the Severance season 2 finale
The hit shows have something in common
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Severance season 2 finale.
Apple TV Plus's most mysterious show has come to an end as the Severance season 2 finale finally answered some questions. However, it's not just revelations about Cold Harbor and implications for Severance season 3 that fans are obsessing about, but also a neat parallel with Game of Thrones.
After only appearing briefly earlier in the season, Gwendoline Christie's Lorne returns in the finale, along with a baby goat. She enters a room with Drummond as they prepare to sacrifice the goat as part of the completion of Cold Harbor, before Mark interrupts them. It's not long though before Lorne joins their confrontation in the hallway, beating up Drummond extremely effectively.
The brutally violent scene has reminded some viewers of another of Christie's best roles in HBO's epic fantasy Game of Thrones. She played Brienne of Tarth, a knight of the seven kingdoms and a ferocious warrior – and fans have been drawing parallels between Brienne's fight with the Hound in the season 4 finale and Lorne's fight with Drummond.
"Prestige tv formula is actually just Gwendoline Christie beating the crap out of a very unkempt man #Severance," wrote one on Twitter, meanwhile a second tweeted: "If I had a nickel for every time Gwendoline Christie beat a man in the season finale of one of the greatest tv shows of all time, I’d have 2 nickels #severance."
A third chimed in as well, posting: "It's ok guys. there is Gwendoline Christie beating up men on tv again. It's going to be ok."
"When she was having her dramatic moment I remembered why they got Gwendoline Christie (she’s a really great actor) and then in the scene after I realised doubly why they’d got Gwendoline Christie (she delivers the most believable and satisfying beatdowns in TV history)," added a fourth.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out our guide to the Severance season 2 ending explained, as well as our selection of the best Apple TV Plus shows.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Severance season 2 ending explained: What is Cold Harbor? Did Mark S save Gemma, and more questions answered
The Severance season 2 finale is so perfect that we don't need season 3