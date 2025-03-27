The Last of Us' Neil Druckmann has a cryptic response to whether the TV show could pull a Game of Thrones and continue beyond the games: "I leave nothing on the line"

Could The Last of Us TV show follow fellow HBO big hitter Game of Thrones and carry on past the source material it's adapting? Naughty Dog boss and The Last of Us showrunner Neil Druckmann isn't giving a straight answer.

"I have to have an ending," Druckmann told IGN when they posed the question to him. "When I made The Last of Us 1, I didn't know if there was going to be a sequel, so that had to be a definitive ending. When I worked on Uncharted 4, I don't know if we'll ever get to do it again. I need it to be a definitive ending. Last of Us 2, same way. All these things have to line up.

"I don't know how long I'll keep doing this or whether I'll be given another opportunity," he continued. "So I leave nothing on the line. Right now it's like, we have an ending in mind. And that ending will be it. That ending will be it for this story."

There have been rumors of a third game since late 2022 and, in February 2024, Druckmann said he had a "concept" for The Last of Us 3. However, asked about a potential threequel more recently, he said, "I guess the only thing I would say is don't bet on there being more of Last of Us. This could be it."

As for the show, a third season is in the works, but that will be a continuation of The Last of Us 2. No further seasons have been officially greenlit yet, but HBO boss Francesca Orsi recently said that the company envisioned four seasons for the show.

The Last of Us season 2 arrives on HBO and Max in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK on April 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows still to come in 2025.