The Duffer Brothers say that surprise character return in Stranger Things "immediately changes the tone" in season 5 Vol. 2: "I think it'll be surprising for people to see how she ultimately fits into the story"

Stranger Things season 5 Vol. 2 hits Netflix on Christmas

Linnea Berthelsen as Kali and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
(Image credit: Netflix)

That surprise return of Eleven's 'sister' in Stranger Things season 5 Volume 1 had some fans (me) in tears – and the Duffer brothers say this is only just the beginning of her

"It will be a very different dynamic going into the second volume," Matt explains in the latest issue of SFX magazine. "Kali shifts things a lot for Eleven, and I think it'll be surprising for people to see how she ultimately fits into the story. We're excited about that, because it immediately changes the tone. And obviously, the way things ended with Hopper leaves a lot of tension between them."

Director Shawn Levy acknowledged that although the episode received some pretty mixed reviews, it was important to bring Kali back – and fans agree. After Eleven failed to defeat Vecna at the end of season 4, several theories popped up that suggested Eleven would need Kali's help in order to do so.

