Stranger Things creators say that Vecna's entrance in season 5 was inspired by an iconic Star Wars scene, and it makes sense when you see it

After three long years of waiting, Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 has finally landed on Netflix, and Vecna's return is everything we had hoped for. But the big bad's entrance was actually inspired by one of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars, says co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

Warning: major spoilers follow for Stranger Things season 5 volume 1, so turn back now if you haven't seen it, and check out our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 review.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things season 5 episode 4 marked the midseason finale in the most spectacular way, (for more on that, read our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 ending explained), but the most exciting part was Vecna's dramatic entrance. After hiding behind his One, aka Holly Wheeler's imaginary friend 'Mr Whatsit', persona, the last few minutes of episode 4 finally showed Vecna in all his glory. As Vecna steps from the Upside Down into the real world, we see that Vecna has grown stronger and into a new form, and is able to take shots from soldiers as if it were nothing.

However, this scene was no afterthought. "We knew that when he arrived, we wanted it to feel like this huge moment," said Ross Duffer to Tudum. "The minute he walked out of that gate, you felt the power of Vecna. You felt how scary he was." In fact, the scene was inspired by Darth Vader's iconic entrance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Click here to see that memorable scene and compare it to Vecna's walk in).

At the end of the 2016 Star Wars movie, a group of rebel soldiers investigate a dark hallway, only to encounter Darth Vader, who effortlessly dodges shots and is able to best the group without breaking a sweat. However, we also see similarities between Vecna and the Night King from Game of Thrones, both in his spiky appearance and his unbothered expression.

So, what does Vecna want? Throughout volume 1, Vecna has been collecting children in the Upside Down, starting with Holly Wheeler. He tells Will that he wants to "refashion" the world, and needs 12 children, AKA "weak" and "perfect vessels" that he can easily shape and control. However, we don't think Vecna will get away with this so easily, as at the end of the episode, we see that Will is able to harness Vecna's powers and kill the Demogorgons, making him a worthy adversary for Henry Creel.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is out on Netflix, with volume 2 set to arrive on Christmas Day. See our Stranger Things season 5 season release schedule for exact timings. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.