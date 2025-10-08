If Stranger Things season 5 was a movie, it would reportedly be one of the most expensive movies ever made
Stranger Things season 5 may have had a total budget of over $500 million
According to a new report on the streaming show's budget, if Stranger Things season 5 were a movie, it would be one of the most expensive films ever made. As reported by Puck, each of the season's eight episodes cost between $50-60 million - a total of $400-$520 million for the whole season. At the upper end, that figure surpasses the $465 million budgets of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion, the current twin record holders for the largest film budget ever.
Puck cites "a knowledgeable source" on its Stranger Things season 5 budget numbers, meaning there's more than a little wiggle room on how closely those figures hew to the actual budget numbers, which have not been officially disclosed by streamer Netflix.
Stranger Things season 5 marks the finale of the beloved sci-fi/horror show. The season promises to bring the kids of Hawkins, Indiana together for one last adventure to take on the show's main villain Vecna, a psychic being from the terrifying Upside Down who gets his name from a D&D character.
"Scarred by the opening of the Rifts, our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna," reads Netflix's official description of Stranger Things season 5. "But he has vanished - his whereabouts and plans unknown, As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone - the full party - standing together, one last time."
Stranger Things season 5 premieres in two parts, with the first premiering on Netflix in November, followed by the second part on Christmas. Then the final chapter, the series finale, will premiere on January 1. While we wait, check out the 25 best shows to stream on Netflix right now.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
