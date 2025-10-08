If Stranger Things season 5 was a movie, it would reportedly be one of the most expensive movies ever made

According to a new report on the streaming show's budget, if Stranger Things season 5 were a movie, it would be one of the most expensive films ever made. As reported by Puck, each of the season's eight episodes cost between $50-60 million - a total of $400-$520 million for the whole season. At the upper end, that figure surpasses the $465 million budgets of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion, the current twin record holders for the largest film budget ever.

Puck cites "a knowledgeable source" on its Stranger Things season 5 budget numbers, meaning there's more than a little wiggle room on how closely those figures hew to the actual budget numbers, which have not been officially disclosed by streamer Netflix.

Stranger Things season 5 marks the finale of the beloved sci-fi/horror show. The season promises to bring the kids of Hawkins, Indiana together for one last adventure to take on the show's main villain Vecna, a psychic being from the terrifying Upside Down who gets his name from a D&D character.

"Scarred by the opening of the Rifts, our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna," reads Netflix's official description of Stranger Things season 5. "But he has vanished - his whereabouts and plans unknown, As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone - the full party - standing together, one last time."