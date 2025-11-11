Dune: Prophecy season 2 expands with a higher episode count and multiple new cast members

Dune: Prophecy season 2 will be longer, with more characters

Dune: Prophecy season 2 has officially entered production, and the show is getting a lot bigger - both in terms of episode count, and with a number of new cast members (via THR). For starters, Dune: Prophecy season 2 will run for eight episodes instead of six, a 33% increase. At the same time, the new season is enlisting actors from a number of A-list TV series.

The new cast members include Indira Varma, best known as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones; Ashley Walters, who was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in Adolescence; and Tom Hollander, who played the coy conman Quentin in The White Lotus season 2.

Though Dune: Prophecy is meant as a prequel and companion piece to the hit films, GamesRadar+'s reviewer found the first season of the series to have "mixed results, occasionally offering up moments that stand up to Villeneuve's genius works – but largely falling short of its big screen counterparts."

