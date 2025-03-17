Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says "there's conversations" about who could eventually replace him: "I won't go back a third time"

Planning has begun for Russell T Davies's eventual replacement

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
(Image credit: Disney)

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has said that conversations are ongoing about who might eventually replace him on the iconic sci-fi show.

"I won't go back a third time," he said on David Tennant's podcast. When Tennant reminded him he'd said that about returning for a second time, Davies commented: "That's very true, but I'm not getting younger, darling. My god. But I will need to slow down at some point. No, that'll come."

When asked about if he felt he had to find a successor, Russell said: "I suppose. Last time, we were so lucky last time it was Steven Moffat. That wasn't even a day's work, it was like, 'Right, off you go!' So yeah there's thinking about that, there's conversations about that, but it's hard. It's a tricky one. But they'd better exist."

The show will soon return for Doctor Who season 2 (AKA Doctor Who season 15), with Ncuti Gatwa returning as the Doctor, and Varada Sethu back – but this time as a different character, Belinda Chandra, who will be the Doctor's new companion. Millie Gibson is also returning as Ruby Sunday.

Alan Cumming will also be joining the line-up as a guest star, playing the cartoon Mr. Ring-a-Ding.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before."

Doctor Who season 2 arrives on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus internationally on April 12.

In the meantime, check out our guide to the year's most exciting upcoming shows to fill out your watchlist.

