Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says "there's conversations" about who could eventually replace him: "I won't go back a third time"

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has said that conversations are ongoing about who might eventually replace him on the iconic sci-fi show.

"I won't go back a third time," he said on David Tennant's podcast. When Tennant reminded him he'd said that about returning for a second time, Davies commented: "That's very true, but I'm not getting younger, darling. My god. But I will need to slow down at some point. No, that'll come."

When asked about if he felt he had to find a successor, Russell said: "I suppose. Last time, we were so lucky last time it was Steven Moffat. That wasn't even a day's work, it was like, 'Right, off you go!' So yeah there's thinking about that, there's conversations about that, but it's hard. It's a tricky one. But they'd better exist."

The show will soon return for Doctor Who season 2 (AKA Doctor Who season 15), with Ncuti Gatwa returning as the Doctor, and Varada Sethu back – but this time as a different character, Belinda Chandra, who will be the Doctor's new companion. Millie Gibson is also returning as Ruby Sunday.

Alan Cumming will also be joining the line-up as a guest star, playing the cartoon Mr. Ring-a-Ding.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before."

Doctor Who season 2 arrives on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus internationally on April 12.

