Doctor Who season finale to screen in theaters across the UK this Summer

After much critical acclaim for Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor, the season finale of Doctor Who is set to screen in cinemas across the UK.

The two-part season finale, consisting of the episodes 'The Legend of Ruby Sunday' and 'Empire of Death,' will screen in theaters on June 21. Showings will begin at 11pm with the penultimate episode (which airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on June 15), followed by the final episode of the season which will play at midnight. You can check out the poster below.

The new season stars Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday. Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with some critics putting Gatwa in the running for best doctor of the show's decades-long run.

(Image credit: BBC)

"This is a great big rip-roaring finale with the Doctor, Ruby and friends old and new fighting the greatest enemy of their lives," said showrunner Russell T Davies. "I can’t wait for everyone to see it!"

"Whovians are such a big part of Doctor Who so it was important for us to celebrate the end of the series with an event for fans to come together and celebrate all things Whoniverse," Dominic Walker, Global Business Director, BBC Studios said of the decision to bring the show to the big screen.

Tickets go on sale at 9 am BST on May 23. Doctor Who continues weekly on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Disney Plus internationally. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.