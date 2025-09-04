Both seasons of the Halo TV show are coming to Netflix very soon

Both seasons of Halo are coming to Netflix next month after previously being a Paramount Plus exclusive.

Per What's On Netflix, seasons 1 and 2 of the video game adaptation will be hitting the US version of the streamer on October 1. The first season has been streaming on the platform internationally, including in the UK, since earlier this year, but it's unclear if these territories will get season 2 anytime soon.

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, a Spartan supersoldier in the 26th Century war between humans and a deadly alien threat known as the Covenant. The show didn't stick particularly closely to the games' canon and existed in its own "Silver Timeline", which proved unpopular with some fans. The long-running game franchise was launched all the way back in 2001, with plenty of follow-ups and spin-offs thrown into the mix.

Season 1 premiered in March 2022 with season 2 following in February 2024, but the show was ultimately canceled in July 2024. Around the time of the cancelation, reports suggested that a third season could be shopped to "another outlet," but there hasn't been any further news in that department.

Developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, the show's cast also included Jen Taylor as Cortana (reprising her voice role from the games), Olive Gray, Shabana Azmi, Charlie Murphy, and Burn Gorman.

Halo seasons 1 and 2 will arrive on Netflix US on October 1.