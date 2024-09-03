One of the most underrated sci-fi thrillers with a great Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch for free right now

Super 8, written and directed by J.J. Abrams, is now streaming for free.

The film hit theaters back in 2011, and stars Elle Fanning, Joel Courtney, and Riley Griffiths as a group of kids who decided to make a zombie movie on a Super 8 camera. When a train derails, however, a sinister presence is release into their town – and everything is different. The cast also includes Kyle Chandler, AJ Michalka, Gabriel Basso, Zach Mills, Ron Eldard, and Bruce Greenwood.

Super 8 is now streaming for free on Amazon Freevee (H/T Tom's Guide). If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, then you'll need to download Freevee separately in the App Store on your mobile device or Smart TV. If you already have a Prime membership, then the Freevee app is already included. Freevee is home to several Amazon Originals, such as Bosch: Legacy and Jury Duty. and a plethora of free movies such as Cruel Intentions, Atomic Blonde, and Stephen King's The Mist.

The film, which was, in fact, shot on a Super 8 camera except for the sequences that required CGI, grossed $260 million against a budget of only $50 million. The sci-fi thriller currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes Fresh rating of 81%, with some critics likening it to '80s coming-of-age-tales like Standy by Me, E.T., and The Goonies (which is fitting given that the film was produced by Steven Spielberg).

"To work with Steven, which was something I always wanted to do, and have it be as educational and rewarding and fun as it was, I feel like I just dodged the biggest bullet in my life. Working with your hero, if it ends badly, it’s a scar for life. So the fact that it ended well was a real relief," Abbrams previously told Entertainment Weekly.

Super 8 is now streaming for free on Amazon Freevee.