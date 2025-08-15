Ice Cube swaps fighting aliens with the power of Amazon Prime in War of the Worlds for processing Minecraft insurance claims in bizarre new commercial

Ice Cube has seemingly swapped one office cubicle for another as the star of Amazon's recent War of the Worlds disaster takes center stage in a new Minecraft commercial.

"I'm Ice Cube and this is my Ice Cubicle. And I'm here to insure your cubes," the commercial begins, with the rapper-actor seated at an office desk. "If you just straight-up died," Ice Cube continues, interspersed with clips of Minecraft users meeting untimely ends, "you could be entitled to a lump sum settlement. So, send me, Ice Cube, a video of your Minecraft mishap and file a Cube Claim today."

Players are replying to the video, which was posted on Twitter, with their own Minecraft troubles, including deaths by everything from skeletons to fishing rods, but each claim so far seems to have been denied.

Cube's not here for sympathy, just the story.Send your Minecraft claims to #CubeClaim and @icecube may decide what happens next. pic.twitter.com/X5uhVtBoDhAugust 14, 2025

Ice Cube was most recently seen in Amazon's new adaptation of War of the Worlds – which made it onto Rotten Tomatoes' list of the worst movies of all time thanks to its 3% critics' score. Ice Cube, who plays Homeland Security surveillance expert Will Radford, spends the whole movie seated at his work desktop computer (despite the alien invasion happening around him) and the film takes place entirely on phone or computer screens.

Based on H.G. Wells' iconic 19th Century novel, this latest "screenlife" adaptation joins movies like Speed 2: Cruise Control and Jaws: The Revenge as some of the lowest-rated films ever made.

War of the Worlds is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies still to come in 2025.