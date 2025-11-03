Frankenstein star Jacob Elordi had "complete liberty" in deciding how the Creature looked in Guillermo del Toro's new Netflix movie: "[It was] a lot of trial and error"

Saltburn and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi takes on his most physical role yet in Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro's new take on the classic Gothic novel. He plays the Creature, the living, breathing result of egocentric but brilliant scientist Victor Frankenstein's outlandish experiments in the creation of human life.

Assembled from different body parts from a multitude of corpses, the Creature may be the size of an adult man, but he has the mobility and language of a much younger child when he first comes to life and attempts to navigate the world for the first time.

"I had complete liberty to create [the Creature] the way that I saw it," Elordi tells GamesRadar+ of his performance when we speak to him in London. "The first time I read the screenplay, I got all these images in my head, and then it was just the practical process of applying."

"I studied butoh, which is this Japanese dance," he continues. "It was a lot of walking around in strange ways and watching myself in the mirror, and I'd go like this, and then I'd ask someone, 'Does this look good?; And they'd be like, 'Definitely don't do that.' Or, like, 'Too much.' But just a lot of trial and error. And then also just responding to the logic of the screenplay and what that suffering is like, you know, considering all the different body parts."

The process of settling on the Creature's unusual accent was "very, very similar, actually," Elordi adds. "When I think about the scene where [Isaac] constructs him, that actually has a lot to do with the movement and the voice, because you can see [him] move a trachea or something. What does that do, you know?"

Elordi stars opposite Oscar Isaac, who plays his unconventional and reluctant father figure Victor, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Charles Dance.

Frankenstein arrives on Netflix on November 7. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to everything else new on Netflix in November 2025.