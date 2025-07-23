Francis Ford Coppola wants to re-edit his divisive passion project Megalopolis to make it "more weird": "I own the picture, I can do anything I want with it"

Francis Ford Coppola wants to make his already ultra weird passion project Megalopolis even weirder.

Speaking as part of a US-wide tour screening the movie, Coppola revealed that he still has plans for the self-funded movie, which stars Adam Driver as an architect who clashes with a corrupt mayor over the best way to rebuild a futuristic version of New York City.

Per World of Reel, Coppola shared that he wants to add back in previously cut dream sequences, which were removed "because already people were saying this film was so weird." He added: "It was [originally] more weird. I own the picture, I can do anything I want with it."

It's unclear if this version will be screened. Along with Driver, the movie stars Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, and many, many more.

The movie holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 45%, and it grossed only $14.3 million worldwide against a budget of over $120 million. Our own 2-star Megalopolis review reads: "Almost so bad it’s good, Megalopolis has its moments – if you decide not to take it seriously."

"Francis took $120 million and created a singular gesture for what he thought film could be, and I think that's pretty great," Driver said earlier in the year, when Coppola was awarded AFI's 50th Life Achievement Award. "That kind of move has an aftershock that certainly will be felt in his films, will be felt throughout time, and is obviously felt in this room."

