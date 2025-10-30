Colin Farrell once took 46 takes to film a Minority Report scene, and co-star Tom Cruise's reaction was exactly what you would expect

Colin Farrell has recalled the time he once took almost 50 takes to nail a scene in Minority Report.

Farrell, who played Department of Justice agent Danny Witwer in the 2002 sci-fi movie, revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he once received an early pick-up call to head to set after a night out, then unwisely drank "a couple of beers" on set before shooting with co-star Tom Cruise.

"I will never forget the line I had that I couldn’t get out. It was, ‘I’m sure you’ve all grasped the fundamental paradox of pre-crime methodology,'" Farrell said.

The crew then offered Farrell the opportunity to head outside for a breather, but the actor refused, stating that we'll "just go through it."

“We did 46 takes," Farrell said. "Tom wasn’t very happy with me. Tom, who I love, was not very happy!”

Minority Report, directed by Steven Spielberg, starred Tom Cruise in a futuristic world that saw 'precogs' working with the Precrime division to root out crime – before it happens.

Also starring Max von Sydow and Samantha Morton, Minority Report grossed almost $360 million at the box office and, in the years since, has been reappraised as a sci-fi classic, as well as kicking off one of my favorite Tom Cruise runs, taking in everything from Collateral to The Last Samurai, and even his all-time bit-part role as Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder.

Farrell, meanwhile, is fresh off playing Oz Cobb in The Batman and The Penguin, and is set to return for The Batman 2.

For more, check out our guide to upcoming DC movies and new superhero movies.