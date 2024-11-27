Alien: Romulus director says they are currently trying to find "the right story" for sequel otherwise it could be a "disaster"

Alien: Romulus brought the Xenomorph back to the big screen – and proved a huge hit.

Naturally, a sequel was given the go-ahead pretty soon, though director Fede Alvarez doesn't want to make another movie for the sake of it.

"Well, I mean, we definitely want to do it," he told io9. "The studio wants to do it. I want to do it. I think with sequels, it's always about finding the right story. Me and Rodo [Sayagues], my co-writer, we have some ideas, but it's not until we find something that we go 'Ok, that is a movie worth making' that we really embark on it. So that's the process we are in right now, trying to find a story that is worthy of everyone’s time and is worthy of the title.

"Otherwise, you never want to fall into the mistake of making [a sequel] just because the first one is a big hit … [making a sequel] just because you can make it, that’s always a recipe for disaster," he continued.

Ridley Scott is also said to be working on a new Alien movie, so there could be plenty more where that came from, too.

"We're working on a sequel idea now. We haven't quite closed our deal with Fede [Alvarez], but we are going to, and he has an idea that we’re working on," Fox president Steve Asbell previously said of the Romulus follow-up. "The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, 'Wow, where do people want to see them go next?' We know there's going to be aliens. We know there's going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is."

