Ryan Reynolds reveals his favorite scene from Deadpool And Wolverine and it's an unexpected, emotional choice

What's your favorite scene in Deadpool & Wolverine? It might be Channing Tatum as Gambit saying "I'm boutta make a name for myself here," or the Bye Bye Bye dance. For Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool himself, it's the van scene where Wolverine verbally tears into him.

"The thing I’m probably most proud of was the Wolverine speech in the van where he just tears Deadpool a new one," says Reynolds during the 13th annual Behind the Camera Awards.

As reported by Variety , he continues, "To me, it’s one of the most beautiful scenes in the movie because you see what a raw, visceral, powerhouse of an actor Hugh Jackman is. But you also see the roles reversed. You see a character who is never verbose, who is a Clint Eastwood archetype, suddenly going, ‘Oh yeah, man? Well, I can talk too.'"

The scene is a simple shot-reverse-shot where Hugh Jackman's Wolverine absolutely lays into the merc with a mouth, and the simplicity is what makes it so effective, as there's nothing to distract from Jackman's performance. "You're a fucking joke. No wonder the Avengers didn't take you, or the X-men – they'll take fuckin' anyone," he says to him viciously.

"I wish I could say you'd die alone, but it's one of God's best jokes that you can't die, except that's on all of us!" he shouts, punching the roof of the van to drive the point home. Deadpool is speechless during this rant, one of the few times we see him unable to offer a witty comeback.

"I am incredibly proud of this movie, not just because of the film’s performance at the box office, that’s not remotely important. Unless you don’t follow or track box office, in which case let me tell you, it’s extraordinary," Reynolds jokes as he accepts his screenwriters award at the show.

If you're in the mood for more costumed crusades, check out our list of best superhero movies .