Netflix's Hit Man director Richard Linklater argues that movie stars absolutely still exist, with Glen Powell being the perfect example

Do movie stars exist anymore? This question has been plaguing Hollywood over the past few years, with the sentiment being that the industry is no longer producing actors who can draw in an audience on their name alone. This goes hand-in-hand with the feeling that we are getting less and less films that are considered to be 'star vehicles' for the actors involved.

Director Richard Linklater (School of Rock, the Before Trilogy) can understand where this is all coming from, but doesn't necessarily completely agree with the arguments. During a recent interview about his new film Hit Man, which releases on Netflix later this week, GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast asked for the filmmaker's thoughts on the matter, given that his latest work stars Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell in the lead role - an actor who seems to be booking new roles every week at the moment.

A thoughtful Linklater pauses before replying, explaining that he does indeed think there has been a shift due to the types of movies now dominating the industry: "Hollywood - these kind of sexless, childish movies - they don't make movie stars as you are playing a role that is like a pre-existing character from some universe. That's not what makes stars. What makes stars is a strong charismatic personality that you follow them in whatever they do. Like Denzel Washington, Robert Redford, Meryl Streep - you want to watch whatever they do."

He continues suggesting that a part of himself believes this is good news to some Hollywood executives: "There's probably a lot of dynamics that have changed that and some paranoid part of me thinks that the industry would love stars to go away - so you don't have to pay them so much. Like 'Tom Cruise has a little too much power, let's just have AI play those parts that would probably be ideal'."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Despite the above, Linklater does also believe that there is still some coming out of Hollywood, citing Powell as being a perfect example of one saying "he is absolutely a movie star".

The pair have worked together since the actor was a teenager, appearing in 2006's Fast Food Nation then reuniting on 2016's Everybody Wants Some. But with Powell now being the man of the moment booking gigs left, right, and center - are there plans for them to reunite for a future project soon? Whilst there's nothing in the works right now, Linklater hopes there is soon.

As he concludes: "The good thing is that Glen is like an old-fashioned movie star who kinda came up through his hard work and his roles - he’s not a part of some franchise yet. I think he’s a smart guy, kinda an old-school Warren Beatty, a smart actor who will partner with the right people - I hope that’s in his future.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Certainly we would like to work together again - we don’t have anything just yet but I’m sure something will evolve. Glen is a good, smart guy - everybody wants to work with him for that reason."

Hit Man will be available to stream on Netflix from June 7. We also spoke to Linklater about the catchphrase from the movie and how it's his answer to a "sexless" Hollywood. Also keep your eyes peeled for our full chat with the director on the upcoming episode of the Inside Total Film podcast.

For more films to add to your watch list, here's our guide to the upcoming movies to keep an eye out for this year.