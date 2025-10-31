Netflix, Amazon, and Apple are reportedly getting ready to bid on DC and Harry Potter studio Warner Bros

Warner Bros. Discovery is about to become the latest media conglomerate to go up for sale as Netflix, Apple, and Amazon are reportedly interested in bidding on the 55-billion-dollar company.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was getting ready to ask potential bidders to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The potential bidders in question are reportedly Netflix, Apple, and Amazon.

Should one of these companies acquire WBD, they would also own CNN, TBS, HGTV, and Food Network. Because WBD Global Networks and WBD Streaming Studios are technically two different media companies, the acquisition would include Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, and HBO, but it's unclear at this time if it would include HBO Max (H/T Variety).

According to Reuters, Netflix is the frontrunner of these three companies, as the streaming giant is "actively exploring some type of acquisition." It's a little wild to think that Netflix and HBO Max could potentially become one giant streaming service (which would probably save you an extra $9.99), and even more wild that they could potentially own DC Studios. I'm imagining David Corenswet's Superman fighting off a Demogorgon as we speak.

However, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently stated that the company has "no interest in owning legacy media networks," and that "there is no change here." I suppose we'll just have to wait and see what happens next.

For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue right now.