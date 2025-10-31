Netflix, Amazon, and Apple are reportedly getting ready to bid on DC and Harry Potter studio Warner Bros

The deal could potentially include owning HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery is about to become the latest media conglomerate to go up for sale as Netflix, Apple, and Amazon are reportedly interested in bidding on the 55-billion-dollar company.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was getting ready to ask potential bidders to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The potential bidders in question are reportedly Netflix, Apple, and Amazon.

