Win Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Blu-ray

The tenth film in the franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes moves things on by leaping forward about 200 years from the time of Andy Serkis’s noble ape Caesar.

It’s centred on Noa, an innocent young chimp whose community is attacked by the forces of Proximus – a bonobo dictator intent on harnessing human science. Journeying to Proximus’s coastal stronghold, Noa is joined en route by an erudite orangutan and a mysteriously intelligent human woman.

SFX’s reviewer wrote that the film “induces a warm glow of nostalgia via callbacks to the 1968 original... and refreshes the franchise by creating the space for some impressive world-building.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be available to buy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from 30 September. The bonus features comprise Making Of piece “Inside the Forbidden Zone” (22 minutes) and 14 deleted/extended scenes with optional commentary by the director.

