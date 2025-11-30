Michael B. Jordan's Thomas Crown Affair reboot gets new cast members including a future Harry Potter villain

It’s always exciting to see an actor get behind the camera for a change, and that's definitely the case when it comes to Michael B. Jordan. After adding to the Creed franchise with an exceptionally impressive note by starring and directing Creed III, the Sinners star is having another go by giving us his take on the stupendously sultry crime caper, The Thomas Crown Affair. Now reports from Variety’s Award Circuit Podcast reveal that the film has added a trio of talent in the form of Audrey Plaza, Ruth Negga, and future Severus Snape, Papa Essiedu. They’ll be joining an already hefty guest list that includes Adria Arjona, Kenneth Branagh, Pilou Asbæk, Danai Gurira, and Lily Gladstone.

The original film hit screens in 1968 and saw Steve McQueen as a charming millionaire playboy who entertains himself in his spare time by stealing valuable pieces of art. Things get dangerous, though, when he sparks up a romantic affair with the insurance investigator (Faye Dunaway), who is trying to catch him. The film eventually got a repolish in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo as the lead pair, as well as a cameo from Dunaway as Crown’s (Brosnan) therapist.

Don’t expect the heist movie to follow the exact blueprint as the original, though. Jordan explained to Variety, “I didn’t want a reboot. I wanted a reimagination. The first two films were about rich white guys stealing for fun. That doesn’t land today. Ours is more personal. The stakes are higher. Still got the fashion, romance.”

Currently, there’s no release date set in stone for the film, but it’s certainly one to keep an eye out for. For more, check out our guide to all the other upcoming movies heading our way.