Marty Supreme director says the sports drama almost ended with Timothée Chalamet getting bit by a vampire played by the Shark Tank guy

Josh Safdie says that the "I was born in 1601" line in Marty Supreme may not have been a joke after all...

"You’re on his eyes, we built the prosthetic for Timmy and everything, and Mr. Wonderful shows up behind him and takes a bite out of his neck, and that was the last thing in the movie," Safdie told fellow filmmaker Sean Baker on the A24 Podcast (via The Playlist).

You might recall that there's a part in Marty Supreme where Milton Rockwell (Kevin O'Leary) says to Marty Mauser (Timothee Chalamet): "I was born in 1601. I'm a vampire. I've been around forever." If we're being serious for a second, this line was most likely meant to imply to Marty that he's not phased by his scheming and manipulative behavior, in addition to serving as a warning (especially given the fact that there are no magical or fantastical moments in the film). Though, given how wildly unpredictable, stressful, and at times ridiculous (and I mean this in the best way) the movie is, it honestly wouldn't have been too much of a shock if Milton actually meant it.

Directed by Safdie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein, the film loosely follows the life of the late table tennis player Marty Reisman, who rose to fame in the late 40s and early 50s. Chalamet previously called the film his "best performance" to date... and I have to agree.

Marty Supreme is in theaters now (and it's really, really good).