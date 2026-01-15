Marty Supreme director says the sports drama almost ended with Timothée Chalamet getting bit by a vampire played by the Shark Tank guy

Remember when Mr. Wonderful says he was "born in 1601" or whatever

Timothee Chalamet as Marty in Josh Safdie&#039;s Marty Supreme
(Image credit: A24)

Josh Safdie says that the "I was born in 1601" line in Marty Supreme may not have been a joke after all...

"You’re on his eyes, we built the prosthetic for Timmy and everything, and Mr. Wonderful shows up behind him and takes a bite out of his neck, and that was the last thing in the movie," Safdie told fellow filmmaker Sean Baker on the A24 Podcast (via The Playlist).

