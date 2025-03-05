Who is BB Urich in Daredevil: Born Again?

There's a plethora of new characters in Daredevil: Born Again, and many that are from or have connections to the original Netflix series.

One of these new characters is BB Urich (Genneya Walton), a young reporter who takes to the streets to get the opinions of real New York citizens. The character was written specifically for Daredevil: Born Again, but bears a direct connection an important (and now deceased) character from Netflix's Daredevil.

In case you had questions, we've answered them below - but be warned: there are spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 1 and 2 below.

Who is BB Urich?

BB Urich is a young reporter who has her own internet show known as the BB Report. In the first episode, we see BB interview the people of New York City about the current state of violent crime within the city, and how hard it is to feel safe nowadays - especially now that Daredevil isn't around. Remember that Matt Murdock hangs up the suit after Foggy's death, and decides to focus on obtaining justice the 'right way' via his law firm. In the year that Daredevil has been absent, things have only gotten worse - and this is what Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin decides to base his campaign around.

BB is interested in Kingpin - and it's likely that this interest comes from the fact that he killed her uncle Ben Urich a few years back in the original Netflix show - more on that below. BB also has a friendship with Daniel Blake, whom she calls her "friend with political benefits." Because Blake is working on Fisk's campaign, BB is able to gain access.

Who is Ben Urich?

Ben Ulrich was an investigative journalist who, working alongside Karen Page, specialized in exposing criminal empires within Hell's Kitchen. This lead to the arrests of various high-ranking criminals - but is also ultimately how he got himself killed. Ben worked alongside Karen to bring down Kingpin's criminal empire, and was close to publishing the truth in print. When Ben's wife becomes progressively sicker and sicker, he decides to withdraw from continuing the investigation and publishing the story, but it's ultimately Karen who pushes him to continue. As they got close to exposing Wilson Fisk to the people of New York City, Kingpin decided paid him a visit. Instead of issuing a warning, Fisk strangled Ben to death in his own home.

It's possible that BB plans to take after her uncle and continue his work, exposing the would-be Mayor for the ruthless, soulless, supervillain that he actually is. It's very possible that Fisk will win the election - but that an expose into his criminal past will bring out his true character (even though he said he gave that all up).

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are out now.