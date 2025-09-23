Marvel Zombies showrunners explain their decision to make Ms. Marvel the new show's viewpoint character: "That loss of innocence and seeing if she can rise to the occasion gave her the most dynamic arc"

Marvel Zombies is mere hours away from dropping onto Disney Plus! The series follows a group of Marvel heroes, old and new, fighting to survive in a world ruled over by the living dead. While the cast is large – and mostly voiced by the actors from the live-action MCU movies – one character in particular stands out as our guide to this dangerous new world: Ms. Marvel, played once again by Iman Vellani.

"I think she's an innocent," said executive producer Brad Winderbaum, in an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+. "A very idealistic character. So she would be the character most challenged by this horrible world. That loss of innocence and seeing if she can rise to the occasion gave her the most dynamic arc."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"Because of the timeline, it kind of starts before the events of [2022 TV show] Ms. Marvel really took place," added showrunner Bryan Andrews. "She just seemed like this shiny, young, naive character that could deal with the insanity. And as the [other] characters come into her life and out of her life, we see it through that filter. It just made sense."

Of working with Iman Vellani on the new show, Andrews added, "She's great, and she loved it. She was game to try anything that we threw at her. She's just a delight. A wonderful person and a talented young actress."

Another consequential character in the series is Blade Knight – a mash up of vampire hunter Blade and Moon Knight. You can find out more about the showrunners' thoughts on the new character here.

For more on the MCU, check out our guide to the upcoming Marvel movies and shows. Or if you're confused where to start, here's how to watch Marvel movies in order.