Marvel star Charlie Cox says that Daredevil: Born Again will parallel the Netflix series by including a "very long, very cool" 'one-take' fight scene

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has teased some similarities between the upcoming Disney Plus show and its Netflix predecessor – which includes various types of one-take fight scenes.

"There are different types of oners. So far, we've done three oners that are memorable," the actor told Collider at New York Comic Con. "There’s one in episode 2 of season 1, which is a true oner. We shot it until we got it perfect, and there are no cuts in that one shot. The camera moves around, films everything, and if anything doesn't work, we do it again. It takes a lot of preparation. You have to dedicate at least a day or two days."

Cox is reprising his role as lawyer by day, vigilante by night Matt Murdock in the new MCU series, alongside his former Netflix co-stars Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin), and Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle, AKA Punisher).

He continued, "There’s something called 'Texas switching,' where, without cutting the camera, me and my stunt double, or Vincent and his stunt double, are switching places so that my stunt double is doing the things that I can't do, and I'm back into the stuff that I can do when the camera's on my face and stuff. But you don't notice it. We did a similar one in season 3, episode 4. Season 3 in the prison. There's literally a moment where I'm kicking someone on the floor, and my foot is in camera, someone yanks me out from behind, and the next foot that comes in was Chris’, my stunt double’s foot. It's really fun. The technicality of it is awesome.

"Anyway, we also did a oner in season 2, which is not a true oner. So, it plays like a oner, it looks like the camera continues to move, but every now and again, the camera will swipe something that is completely black, like a jacket or a wall or something, and when that happens, you can stitch together the different takes so it plays like a oner. But sometimes you get a little bit more freedom, and you can do slightly cool stuff. So, we have a very long, very cool stitched one in the new season. I'm not gonna say which episode."

The original Daredevil series aired on Netflix for three seasons between 2015 and 2018. Along with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, it formed part of the streamer's Defenders Saga, but all five shows were canceled and eventually removed from Netflix in 2022 when the distribution rights returned to Disney.

Daredevil: Born Again will arrive on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way.