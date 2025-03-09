Marvel fans are discussing which of the Netflix series characters would have survived the Blip

When the MCU experienced its Blip, one area that received little coverage was the street-level heroes of Netflix, like Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). While it's true that by this point, the beloved crossover shows connecting various corners of New York were coming to an end, that didn't stop fans from speculating about what the Defenders were doing when Thanos unleashed his universe-shattering snap.

Over on Reddit , fans shared their ideas about potential dramas that might result from our favorite low-level do-gooders being present for the universe's halving. More importantly, they factored in which ones might have disappeared.

One fan theorized, "Matt and Fisk are confirmed to have survived the blip. I’m going to swing and say Frank [The Punisher] did too. Thematically, having Jessica be blipped and giving her a ton to catch up on would be good context for her character. She’s usually the one in the know, putting her in a fish outta water situation would be a fun switch up."

One fan backed this idea adding, "I always liked the idea of Jessica being flooded with requests to help find the dusted, absolutely drowning in work & sorrow, and only rarely being able help people find closure."

Another suggested how things could go if the Defenders' bulletproof hero disappeared during the snap. "Luke would be interesting as a blipped character because of where they left him and where the producers said he was headed in a potential season 3. He was going to take the role of Harlem's crime lord. With him gone, it creates a power vacuum and undoes everything he worked to achieve. He'd have to start all over."

Blip or not, hopes are high that with the return of Matt Murdock, the other heroes he fought alongside in Netflix's team-up special could also make a comeback, given that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) is already set to make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again . We'll just have to keep watching the Devil of Hell's Kitchen's antics to find out. For a full catch-up on everything before Born Again, head here for our full Daredevil recap.