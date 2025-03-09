Marvel fans are discussing which of the Netflix series characters would have survived the Blip

News
By
published

Where were The Defenders during Thanos' snap? Fans have some great ideas.

Daredevil recap: The Defenders
(Image credit: Netflix)

When the MCU experienced its Blip, one area that received little coverage was the street-level heroes of Netflix, like Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). While it's true that by this point, the beloved crossover shows connecting various corners of New York were coming to an end, that didn't stop fans from speculating about what the Defenders were doing when Thanos unleashed his universe-shattering snap.

Over on Reddit, fans shared their ideas about potential dramas that might result from our favorite low-level do-gooders being present for the universe's halving. More importantly, they factored in which ones might have disappeared.

One fan theorized, "Matt and Fisk are confirmed to have survived the blip. I’m going to swing and say Frank [The Punisher] did too. Thematically, having Jessica be blipped and giving her a ton to catch up on would be good context for her character. She’s usually the one in the know, putting her in a fish outta water situation would be a fun switch up."

One fan backed this idea adding, "I always liked the idea of Jessica being flooded with requests to help find the dusted, absolutely drowning in work & sorrow, and only rarely being able help people find closure."

Another suggested how things could go if the Defenders' bulletproof hero disappeared during the snap. "Luke would be interesting as a blipped character because of where they left him and where the producers said he was headed in a potential season 3. He was going to take the role of Harlem's crime lord. With him gone, it creates a power vacuum and undoes everything he worked to achieve. He'd have to start all over."

Blip or not, hopes are high that with the return of Matt Murdock, the other heroes he fought alongside in Netflix's team-up special could also make a comeback, given that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) is already set to make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again. We'll just have to keep watching the Devil of Hell's Kitchen's antics to find out. For a full catch-up on everything before Born Again, head here for our full Daredevil recap.

See more TV Shows News
Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Netflix&#039;s The Defenders
Marvel TV boss isn't ruling out other Defenders re-joining the MCU after Daredevil: Born Again: "It is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting"
Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil Born Again
Daredevil fans are theorizing about why Matt Murdock hung up the mask, and some of the suggestions are seriously dark
Daredevil recap
Everything you need to know before watching Daredevil: Born Again
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again trailer is hiding a reference to Netflix's Marvel shows – and it may reveal what one of its heroes is up to in the MCU
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil fans are wondering if Born Again season 2 will set up a darker comic book arc for Matt Murdock
Finn Jones in Iron Fist
Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere, Marvel fans are discussing how Iron Fist could be introduced to the MCU
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Daredevil recap: The Defenders
Marvel fans are discussing which of the Netflix series characters would have survived the Blip
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again killing off a fan-favorite character is controversial, but it might prove to be the right choice for the new Marvel show
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again immediately earns its title with a foundation-shaking opening that sets it apart from its Netflix predecessor
Daredevil: Born Again
After a comics Easter egg was spotted, Daredevil: Born Again fans now think that [SPOILER] is secretly alive
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 has a heartbreaking and deep-cut Easter egg from the comics
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans have spotted a neat link between Daredevil: Born Again, the 2003 movie, and The Sopranos
Latest in News
Daredevil recap: The Defenders
Marvel fans are discussing which of the Netflix series characters would have survived the Blip
A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!
PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
The Witcher 3 devs created a Jekyll & Hyde-style character for their new vampire RPG "because nobody yet has done that"
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil fans are wondering if Born Again season 2 will set up a darker comic book arc for Matt Murdock
Theo James as Hal in Osgood Perkins&#039; The Monkey
It might only be March, but Stephen King adaptation The Monkey is now the highest grossing horror movie of 2025
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of card packs
Balatro creator initially considered a Steam release in part to help "get a game developer job somewhere," and after 5 million sales I'd say he found one
More about marvel tv shows
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again killing off a fan-favorite character is controversial, but it might prove to be the right choice for the new Marvel show
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again immediately earns its title with a foundation-shaking opening that sets it apart from its Netflix predecessor
A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!

PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead
See more latest
Most Popular
A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!
PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
The Witcher 3 devs created a Jekyll & Hyde-style character for their new vampire RPG "because nobody yet has done that"
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil fans are wondering if Born Again season 2 will set up a darker comic book arc for Matt Murdock
Theo James as Hal in Osgood Perkins&#039; The Monkey
It might only be March, but Stephen King adaptation The Monkey is now the highest grossing horror movie of 2025
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of card packs
Balatro creator initially considered a Steam release in part to help "get a game developer job somewhere," and after 5 million sales I'd say he found one
Cyborg and Batman together
Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck are teaming up for new thriller Animals
InZOI screenshot
The Sims rival InZoi has 300 people hanging out in each of its in-game cities and they all "interact with each other in real-time"
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner says newcomer Kaitlyn Dever was "within The Last of Us DNA" before the show existed
Clicker and Ellie
The Last of Us season 2 trailer brings the heart and the horror back to Joel and Ellie
Challenging The Manacle in Balatro, which limits hand size by -1 and playing two Jacks
From "I stopped working on the project entirely" to "we are so back," Balatro creator says the roguelike's development was always about passion and taking breaks was essential