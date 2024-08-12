One of Marvel's most-delayed shows finally gets a new trailer, and contains a very deep-cut MCU cameo

Two years after the first trailer was shown behind closed doors, we finally have a new look at upcoming Marvel series Ironheart from D23. Though, once again, the footage hasn't been shared with the wider public.

First introduced to the MCU during the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams is a prodigal MIT student, one who came into contact with Okoye and Shuri after she invented a vibranium detector. Now, she's in her own series, that was originally set to debut in 2023.

Stars Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, and Alden Ehrenreich took to the stage to share the new promo on Friday, August 9, which sees Riri struggle to make her Iron Man-inspired suit without Wakanda's resources, with attendees. Elsewhere in the clip, she teams up with Parker Robbins AKA The Hood (Ramos), joining his criminal gang in her attempt to build all she's ever dreamed of.

It's not all science and tech, though, as the sneak peek also seemed to suggest that The Hood's powers have links to the demonic, revealed a cameo from Letitia Wright's Shuri, and featured a first look at Ehrenreich's yet-to-be-confirmed character, too. Color us intrigued.

The biggest talking point, however, seems to be Community star Jim Rash's brief appearance as a university professor, after he previously played "MIT Liason" (yes, really) in Captain America: Civil War...

Jim Rash returning to play his character from Civil War in Ironheart is the kind of interconnectivity I love in the MCU pic.twitter.com/HGzjDDJH3GAugust 10, 2024

A separate Ironheart teaser was shown at Disney's Upfront earlier this year, which also confirmed a 2025 release window. Sacha Baron Cohen has been cast in an undisclosed role, while Jim Rash will once again portray the MIT Dean, a part he first played in Captain America: Civil War.

The character of Ironheart first appeared in Marvel's comics in 2016's Invincible Iron Man. There, she managed to reverse engineer one of Iron Man's suits to use herself and later becomes a fully-fledged superhero with the help of Tony Stark.

Ironheart will arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2025. For more on the MCU-at-large, check out the latest on the upcoming Marvel movies and shows in the works. Then take a trip down memory lane with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.