First Daredevil: Born Again clip sees The Man Without Fear beat up Bullseye but leaves out the best part

News
By
published

We're pretty sure what happens next

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel)

The first clip from Daredevil: Born Again has arrived - and it's just a taste of the bloodiness and brutality to come.

In the 60-second clip, which can be viewed below, Daredevil takes on Benjamin Poindexter aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in a stairwell, with the two alternating between punching and stabbing each other. The two make it up to the rooftop, but cuts off right before it looks like Daredevil is about to push him off. We can also hear Karen's voice in the background, in tears, telling someone that help is on the way...

Bullseye was one of the many villains in the original Netflix series, and his story ended with him getting his spine replaced with adamantium - so we'll just have to see how that plays out in the new show.

It's a little wild to think that the original idea for the Disney Plus revival didn't involve Bullseye, or Foggy (Eldon Henderson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) for that matter. So far, the first season of Daredevil: Born Again feels like an unofficial fourth season of the Netflix show - and we're so here for it.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere March 4 with a nine-episode first season, with the remaining nine being saved for season 2. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

