Daredevil star Charlie Cox is keen for She-Hulk to appear in Daredevil: Born Again: "Maybe we'll get to see the favor returned"

While fans might want to get back to the nitty and blood in an open cut gritty of Netflix's Daredevil with Daredevil: Born Again , we can't forget the time that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) had a bit of fun in Los Angeles meeting Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The encounter received a divisive reaction, which Charlie Cox told IGN he was fully aware of following the show's release. “It's funny how many opinions I've heard about this little moment in She-Hulk. There's the Walk of Shame, which was a last-minute idea where they set up a big green screen and just had me walk across it carrying my shoes. And a lot of people don't like it, and a lot of people love it.”

With Matt's imminent return, there'll be no time for laughs as he's back in action and going another round with Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, who has somehow found his way to running for mayor. As a result, we're back with the worn down, constantly conflicted Murdock, who is struggling to decide whether to don the horns again. “If you take the Matt Murdock from our show and you put him in She-Hulk as-is, he's probably overly serious and becomes the butt of all jokes,” Cox explained. “So he's got to adapt to the tone. And there's precedent within the comics. There are many runs of the comics where there's a lot of levity, there's a lot of tongue-in-cheek, a lot of fun.”

Nevertheless, he hasn't ruled out the idea of Walters wandering into Murdock's office in future chapters of Daredevil now that he's been fully welcomed into the MCU. “It's an opportunity,” theorized the man behind the Man Without Fear. “It's a whole different [kind of] fun with that. And maybe, at some point, we'll get to see the favor returned.”

You'll be able to see ol' horn-head back in action when Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney+ on March 4. If you're a little sketchy about what happened so far, check out our Daredevil recap and learn everything you need before heading back to Hell's Kitchen.