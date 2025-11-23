Daredevil: Born Again season 2 newcomer Matthew Lillard shares more details on his secret character that will be causing Fisk trouble

Some fans might be disappointed to learn that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) won’t be appearing in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, but one new arrival that might be of interest is Scream and Scooby Doo star Matthew Lillard, in the mysterious role of Mr. Charles. Since his casting announcement in February earlier this year, little is known about Lillard’s character other than he’s set to pose a threat against Vincent D’Onofrio’s current mayor of New York, Wilson Fisk. Now the actor is speaking out on whether he’ll be donning any special outfit to do so, as is often the case in the MCU.

"He’s someone completely new to Hell's Kitchen," Lillard revealed to MovieWeb. "I do not wear any lycra of any kind. Dario Scardapane, who's the new show runner, is a friend of mine, and he and I worked together on The Bridge, and he built something that he was really excited about sharing, and I couldn't be happier to be a part of it. I really love that world.”

In an October interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lillard explained that his character is “a bit of a new antagonist on the field” who is “as influential, in many ways, as Fisk is.” As a result, he and D’Onofrio will share some scenes, which, besides being exciting to see, will also be a reunion for the two after they worked together on the film Spanish Judges back in 2000.

Lillard went on to tell Movieweb, "It fits perfectly with the tone I bring as an actor. There are big energy moments. There are simple moments. Playing in that space was fantastic," he added. "I know the show is great. I've heard from multiple people that they're over the moon about what it is.” We’ll have to see how he handles himself when Daredevil: Born Again season 2 returns to Disney+ on March 4, 2026. For every other upcoming MCU movie and show headed our way, check out our detailed guide here.