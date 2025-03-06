Daredevil: Born Again premiere features a small MCU cameo you may have missed

Daredevil: Born Again features plenty of familiar faces, from Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear to Wilson Bethel's Bullseye. But one smaller MCU cameo in the Disney Plus show's premiere may have slipped past you.

Wilson Fisk (AKA Kingpin), played by Vincent D'Onofrio, is also back, and he's running for mayor of New York City. He wins the election, and the news of his victory breaks with a television broadcast from Pat Kiernan, a real-life news anchor who's no stranger to the MCU.

Kiernan, who works for NY1 in real life, has played a news anchor in several Marvel movies, including reporting on Peter Parker's secret identity in Spider-Man: Far From Home, along with appearances in The Avengers, Iron Man 3, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. On the small screen, he's appeared in two episodes of Netflix's Daredevil series, along with The Defenders and The Punisher. More recently, he popped up in Hawkeye and Echo on Disney Plus.

Set five years after Netflix's Daredevil, Born Again sees Matt Murdock hang up the red suit and leave his life of vigilantism behind him after tragedy strikes. He's working in a new law firm, too, but that doesn't mean the past doesn't have a way of catching up with him – especially where Fisk is concerned.

