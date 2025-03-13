Daredevil: Born Again fans would love this Marvel character to appear, even if it's extremely unlikely

As Daredevil: Born Again brings more characters from the The Defenders Saga into the MCU, fans are throwing around ideas for who might step into Hell's Kitchen from the wider franchise. A certain newspaper editor and podcaster is top of the pile, but rights issues mean it's sadly unlikely.

Of the many Marvel characters Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk share history with, Spider-Man is easily the biggest. Daredevil and Spidey have shared many comic pages together, fighting crime on the streets of New York City.

Since Matt's now a permanent resident in the Sacred Timeline, there's potential to build his connection with the wallcrawler in some capacity. Viewers would love to see J. Jonah Jameson, head honcho at The Daily Bugle and independent reporter, get a nod somewhere, with JK Simmons reprising the role, of course.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

"I'd love for Jameson to start off in support of Fisk, but his journalistic integrity leads him to turn against him," says the top comment in a Reddit thread hoping for Jameson's involvement. "Have Jameson sometimes appear in the MCU projects, and blame whatever the hell happens to Spider-Man," another commenter jokes.

The last we saw J. Jonah, he'd started his own podcast to espouse his inane beliefs about the webslinger, as depicted at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. There hasn't been any other mention since then, though to be fair No Way Home had quite a lot going on otherwise.

For the time-being, he'd be a good backdoor into acknowledging Spidey's existence, since Peter Parker erased himself from everyone's memories. But the rights situation between Sony and Marvel Studios makes the odds low. As it stands, Sony still owns Spider-Man and a number of associated heroes and villains, but the MCU gets to borrow some of them on a case-by-case basis.

It's the kind of thing that requires negotiations and, most importantly, money Disney probably doesn't care to spend on Born Again, at least not for now. Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney Plus now. Check out our upcoming Marvel movies and shows guide for when you can see pictures of the masked menace again.