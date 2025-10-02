Daredevil: Born Again almost featured a bottle episode about Punisher and Echo "spending an interesting night together": "Who knows, maybe it comes back again"

Daredevil: Born Again writer Jesse Wigutow says there was initially supposed to be a Punisher/Echo episode after Marvel's overhaul of the previously filmed revival show.

"They were looking to do a kind of singular bottle episode around the Punisher crossing into the Daredevil space," Wigutow told IGN. "This was two, three years ago, and one thing led to another, and I came in to largely focus on that. It involved the Punisher and Echo kind of spending an interesting night together – not romantically, but narratively."

"Who knows, maybe it comes back again," he continued. "But the story has been a little kind of crooked in terms of the development, and it was part of a former idea."

While the Punisher appeared in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 and is on the cast list for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we haven't seen Echo since her limited Disney Plus series that aired in 2024. She's mentioned briefly by name in Born Again season 1, and we do see Matt Murdock training Echo to fight in the first episode of her limited series...not to mention Wilson Fisk, much like Born Again, serves Echo's main antagonist. Echo and Fisk have quite the storied history, not to mention a plethora of unfinished business.

It's possible that Echo will appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, but the only other confirmed cameo thus far is Krysten Ritter making a highly anticipated return as Jessica Jones. Defenders reunion, anyone?

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 doesn't yet have a Disney Plus release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's in store.