As shooting on the Punisher special wraps up, star John Bernthal gives a memorable speech: "The impossible really is possible, and this motherf***er was impossible"

Filming just wrapped on Marvel Studios' upcoming Punisher special, and to mark the occasion, Frank Castle actor Jon Bernthal delivered an impassioned, F-bomb laden speech thanking the cast, crew, and people in the neighborhood where the special was filmed (via Instagram user stevesandsnyc).

"I really believe with heart, and belief, and teamwork, and love, the impossible really is possible, and this motherfucker was impossible," Bernthal enthusiastically declares in the speech. "But we really fuckin' did it. We really fuckin' did it. And this street right here has been magic to us.

"Because of this man right here, and because of this person right here, and this person right here, and this motherfucker right here, and that motherfucker right here, and you, and you, and you. Everybody gave their all here, y'all, and it was so fuckin' dope to see it. It was an honor to have rolled with you. An honor to have rolled with you. God bless you all."

Bernthal's salt-of-the-earth enthusiasm really comes through in his speech – a far cry from the depressed emotional aloofness of his character Frank Castle, who grimly slaughters his way through the criminal underworld.

Bernthal debuted as the Punisher back in season two of Daredevil's Netflix era, going on to star in two seasons of his own show on the streamer. He recently returned to the role in the Disney Plus revival series Daredevil: Born Again , which has increasingly brought in returning characters from the Netflix age of Marvel shows, a line-up including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and the Punisher, along with a Defenders team-up series.