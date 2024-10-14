Agatha All Along’s Wiccan star breaks silence on their big reveal and says they took inspiration from Wanda in Avengers: Age of Ultron

In Agatha All Along episode 5, it was revealed that Joe Locke is playing Wiccan, AKA Billy Kaplan. After months of speculation, the news was revealed in a particularly epic moment where he sent Agatha and the coven off the Witches’ Road into the sinking mud. A blue Scarlet Witch-esque crown then revealed itself on his head. Epic.

Now Locke has finally broken his silence on the revelation, admitting that the WandaVision spin-off series is really just getting started now. "The show starts getting real," he told Entertainment Weekly. "The show starts with Billy being very much the familiar, the secondary to all the witches. Now we know he is also a witch, and that changes things. Also, we now know that he has the ability to cause harm to them. Therefore, he is now the most powerful person on the Road. What does that change in the dynamic of the group and how does that change the future of those relationships?"

The actor went on to share that the remaining four episodes are actually his favorites, especially the upcoming episode 6 which will reveal Wiccan’s true motivations. As teased by the publication, he’s not been very honest about why he’s on the Road. We’ll also find out his backstory.

Locke also teased that they drew pretty heavily on connections to Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, even though the pair have yet to meet in real life. "We worked to find similarities in both Billy and Wanda, the way they use their magic," he says. "Fans of the comic corner know that Billy's powers are pretty much the same as Wanda's with a few differences, so we wanted to find similarities with that, but also his own finesse."

Among the inspirations was actually a key moment from Avengers: Age of Ultron. When Wiccan swipes Agatha off the Road, he uses one of Wanda’s gestures. "In the script, it was written as 'with a familiar-looking hand gesture, Teen swipes Agatha off the Road,'" he explained to EW.

