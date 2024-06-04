Venom 3's trailer may have shut down chances of a Spider-Man crossover for good

The first Venom: The Last Dance trailer has arrived, and in between Venom chowing down on criminal heads and turning into a horse (seriously), there are some wild implications for the Marvel multiverse.

In the trailer, Chiwetel Ejiofor's character arrives to talk to Cristo Fernández's barkeeper about a mysterious sample of symbiote. Cast your minds back to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and you'll remember that the post-credits scene saw Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and his symbiote buddy sitting in that very same bar together, after ending up in the MCU in the Venom 2 post-credits scene. A portal quickly opened and transported them back to the Sony-verse – though they left behind a speck of symbiote goo, which looked likely to put down roots in the MCU.

Now, though, it seems that moment has been retconned as having taken place in the Sony-verse all along. The Sony-verse which… doesn't currently have a Spider-Man. Plus, Ejiofor plays Baron Mordo in the MCU but is playing a whole new character here, and Rhys Ifans also appears in the trailer as a character who doesn't seem to be his previous Sony-verse character the Lizard.

Just what is going on? Honestly, it's very confusing at the moment. The only thing that's clear is that it's unlikely we'll ever see Tom Holland's Spider-Man go toe-to-toe with Venom, simply because now the duo have never existed in the same universe. We think, anyway. The multiverse is giving us a headache…

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters this October 25. While you wait, check out our guide to all the biggest upcoming movies for everything else the year has in store.