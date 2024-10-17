Tom Hardy's evasive answer to a Spider-Man and Venom crossover question has everyone suspicious

Talk of a big-screen Venom x Spider-Man crossover has been rife for a long time, and a new evasive answer from Eddie Brock star Tom Hardy has made us suspicious about whether the time could finally come in Venom 3.

"Will we ever meet Spider-Man?" Hardy asked during a Venom: The Last Dance Q&A (via The Direct ). "I don't know... You know... See, there are always possibilities. But I cannot possibly say anything, because this is the last movie."

Of course, there's already been a crossover of sorts – Eddie Brock and Venom appeared in the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene, which saw the pair speaking to a bartender, played by Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández, after they found their way into Peter Parker's universe. They didn't actually cross paths with the web-slinger, though. Fernández is set to reprise his role in Venom 3.

Alongside Hardy and Fernández, the cast of Venom 3, officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, also includes Stephen Graham, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rhys Ifans, while Kelly Marcel is on directing duties. The threequel will see Eddie and Venom on the run as they're hunted by both the human and symbiote worlds – and there's a certain villainous Knull thrown into the mix.

Meanwhile, a fourth MCU Spider-Man movie is in development, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton in early talks to direct.

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters on October 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way, or get up to speed with our guide to watching the Spider-Man movies in order.