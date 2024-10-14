MCU star Daniel Brühl has a cryptic answer about his involvement with upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts

Marvel star Daniel Brühl had a cryptic answer when asked about his involvement with the next MCU movie – and now we're convinced he's got a cameo in Thunderbolts*.

During an appearance on the red carpet at London Film Festival, Brühl, who's currently starring in superhero movie parody series The Franchise, said that he's still in touch with his former Captain America co-stars, including Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, and Anthony Mackie.

"So you're still in with them? Does that mean you will make a cameo in Thunderbolts?" he was asked (via Yahoo! ). "Next question!" Brühl laughed.

Brühl plays Helmut Zemo in the MCU, a role he first took on for 2016's Captain America: Civil War and reprised for the 2021 Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Zemo is a Baron of Sokovia who sought out revenge against the Avengers after his family died in the battle against Ultron.

If he does make an appearance in Thunderbolts*, he'll be joining his former co-star Stan, who's back as Bucky Barnes. He'll be joined by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, David Harbour as Red Guardian, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Harrison Ford has also replaced the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, AKA Red Hulk, a role he'll first take on in Captain America: Brave New World.

Thunderbolts* is set to hit the big screen on May 2, 2025, as the final movie in Marvel Phase 5. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.