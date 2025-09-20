James Gunn says he was told to swap the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack for "Britney Spears like '90s songs"

At this point, it seems like James Gunn can’t put a foot wrong. After his highly successful and critically acclaimed first run at the Man of Steel with Superman, and fans left on the edge of their seats courtesy of the latest installment of Peacemaker, it’s hard to imagine a time when he’s ever received a bit of creative kickback with some of the decisions he’s made. Well, after a fan asked him to recall just such an occasion from his career, Gunn didn’t take long to provide an example, and it’s surprisingly from the film that proved to be one of his most notable successes.

Replying to a fan on Threads, as he often does, Gunn was asked what the worst note he’s ever gotten up until now was, and it involved his interplanetary band of a-holes he handled for three films in the MCU. “I was told no one would like the Guardians soundtrack, and I should change it to Britney Spears like 90's songs," wrote Gunn. "I don't know if it's the worst, but it's the one I remember the most!”

Of course, we’re not going to sit here and pretend that Spears hadn’t churned out some absolute bangers in her career. Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine there being any free space for one in the predominantly (and intentionally) '70s-focused Awesome Mix Vol. 1, let alone anyone picking that playlist apart that Gunn had so carefully put together in Guardians of the Galaxy. Just like pretty much every song that the writer/director/needle-dropping extraordinaire has selected for his projects up until now, each impressive earworm has found a sweet spot that’s elevated any scene it’s been a part of.

Perhaps in another timeline, Star Lord (Chris Pratt) is dancing around to the tune of "...Baby One More Time" in the opening of that now 2014 gem of a movie. Instead, we’ll have to settle for being “Hooked On A Feeling,” which, even after more than a decade, still absolutely hits. Speaking of Mr. Gunn, get a look at our ranking of all of his movies and TV shows combined here.