Hugh Jackman explains why he came back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 – and he committed to it before telling his agent
Hugh Jackman talks his Wolverine return
Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman has explained why he's returning as Wolverine for the Marvel movie – despite thinking he'd said goodbye to his X-Men character for good with 2017's Logan.
"I was on my way, I was just driving, and literally, just like a bolt of lightning, came this knowing deep in my gut that I wanted to do this film with Ryan [Reynolds]," Jackman told Fandango. "For Deapdool and Wolverine to come back together. I swear to you, When I said I was done, I really thought I was done. But in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like, 'Those two characters together.' I knew it, I knew the fans wanted it ever since I put on the claws, people talked about these two. So, that had always been there, but I just knew."
In fact, Jackman was so enthusiastic about the prospect of teaming up that he said yes before he'd even brought it up to his agent. "And I literally couldn't wait to arrive," he continued. "Soon as I arrived, I rang Ryan. And I just said, 'Let's do it.' Like, I hadn't rung my agent, no one. I had to ring my agent and said, 'Oh, by the way, I have just committed to a movie.'"
Deadpool & Wolverine will see the titular characters on a mission to save the multiverse, with some intriguing Loki connections revealed so far. We don't have much longer to wait to see the movie, either, with the Marvel Phase 5 film landing in US theaters this July 26 and UK cinemas this July 25.
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.