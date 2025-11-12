Fantastic Four: First Steps composer drops two MCU bombshells: there's a second F4 soundtrack we "probably won't ever hear" and he's working on a Werewolf by Night sequel

Michael Giacchino scrapped his original Fantastic Four score

Fantastic Four First Steps ending
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Fantastic Four: First Steps composer Michael Giacchino revealed he completely rewrote the Marvel film's score after not being happy with the initial soundtrack.

"I actually wrote a whole other score for this film that you probably won’t ever hear. I just remember seeing it for the first time with the music and something didn’t feel right," Giacchino told Deadline.

"I had built this out based on one version of the movie. When I watched that music against the new version of the movie, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is not working for me,'" Giacchino recalled.

