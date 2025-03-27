Daredevil's Charlie Cox isn't in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list – but Marvel fans have an idea about how he might still show up

The Man Without Fear is missing at the moment

Daredevil: Born Again episode 6
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel has announced a huge cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, featuring some pretty wild news including the return of Namor and X-Men stars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. However, there were a fair few pretty big omissions, including the man of the moment, Daredevil.

Charlie Cox didn't get a chair during the MCU unveiling, but some Marvel fans haven't written off a Matt Murdock comeback just yet. Sharing some ideas on Reddit, some think that he may still get a cameo – or at the very least we'll see him in Avengers: Secret Wars.

"It's possible he has a small role doing the ground work in a similar fashion of black widow/hawkeye in the avengers since he's basically the face of the street level MCU now," one suggested, but another agreed, adding: "I’m thinking if Matt does show up it’s going to be in a very very similar fashion as his animated cameo in X-men 97."

"It's a paradoxical situation because Charlie Cox isn't as 'big' as some of the big screen movie stars but he’d ironically get some of the loudest screams in theaters," a third pointed out. "I personally think maybe a cameo or brief fight scene since the MCU does kind of pay attention to him now."

Daredevil is no stranger to cameos, having had a fair few in the MCU so far, including as a "really good lawyer" in Spider-Man: No Way Home and a romantic interest in She-Hulk. He did also briefly appear in X-Men '97 in animated form to lend a helping hand in a fight.

However, now that he has his own Disney Plus series, some fans were hoping for a little bit more. "I really think if he doesn't get a film before Charlie leaves the role it's a crime," a fan pointed out on Reddit.

Others have been suggesting that maybe it's best he returns in another movie that's not already got such a stacked cast alongside another Defender. "Secret Wars maybe? I'd love to see The Punisher mow down a bunch of aliens in Secret Wars personally," they suggested. "It's the only thing I can see him being true to his character without toning him down." We'd watch that.

Cox has opened up about wanting to join the Avengers, telling British GQ, "I think it’s more possible than it's ever been, yeah. I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that. For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character's sake, feel like it'd be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade."

Given Marvel made a cryptic comment that the cast list might not yet be complete, we're still going to hold out hope…

In the meantime, check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review and our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

