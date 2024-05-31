Captain Marvel star Brie Larson "always" reaches out to new superhero actors to give them advice

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson makes a habit of giving new superhero actors advice.

Larson has played Carol Danvers in the MCU since 2019's Captain Marvel movie (with a quick cameo in the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene before that).

"I'm the first person to email everybody because it's very specific and very strange," Larson revealed during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable. "People are like, 'I don't know how to do this.' Yeah, no one does. Why would you? I'll say, 'Train, because you'll want to be as prepared in your body as you possibly can because it only gets harder as the job goes on. And really understand how to be able to go to the bathroom in your suit.' The first Captain Marvel, it was a 45-minute thing to get me in and out of that costume."

Larson most recently appeared in the MCU in 2023's The Marvels, which saw her co-star with Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.

At the moment, it's unclear when Larson will next be seen in the MCU, though we'd wager she's a likely candidate for Avengers 5 or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which is the only MCU film coming this year. It's released in the UK on July 25 and in the US on July 26. This year will also see the release of Agatha All Along, a Disney Plus TV show focusing on Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision character.

