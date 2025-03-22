Avengers: Doomsday directors admit it's a "difficult" movie to make but tease some great Marvel collaborators "old and new"

As it stands, the details of what we can expect for Avengers: Doomsday are being kept behind a vibranium-laced vault, wrapped in magic fresh out of Kamar-Taj and with what we can only assume is a green rage monster on the door for added security. Be that as it may, it doesn't stop the Russo Brothers from spilling a few key details about what we can expect for their return to the MCU, which is very different from how they left it.

Speaking to Omelette, the Russos confessed while there were still concerns about returning to the universe they'd snapped back into existence at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it wasn't enough to stop them from doing it. "We feel like we have something fresh. We feel like we have a story that's important to be told. We have an amazing group of collaborators again, some old and some new," explained Anthony Russo. "We're just very excited. It's a difficult movie. There's are a lot of expectations on it."

The expectations come with casting the founding frontman of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr., as the franchise's new big bad, Doctor Doom. Throw an Infinity Stone anywhere on the internet, and you're bound to land on a fan theory that explains how a new threat that looks like the MCU's most extraordinary hero will confront the Avengers, but the Russos aren't revealing anything at this time. The only assurance they’ve provided is that close attention is being given to reintroducing the former Tony Stark to the universe he helped build, only to have him tear it apart as someone else entirely.

"We've always loved the Marvel experiment. We think it's really unique in Marvel history," explained Joe Russo. "What's compelling about these two new Avengers movies is they're a beginning. It's a new beginning. We told an ending story now we're going to tell a beginning story, and who knows where we'll go from there."

We'll have to see what that new beginning looks like when Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on May 1, 2026.