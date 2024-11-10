Marvel boss Kevin Feige reveals his three favourite MCU moments of all-time, from a fan-favourite Avengers: Endgame scene to some surprises

Disney's D23 expo has been going strong in Brazil this weekend, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed three of his favourite MCU moments ever put to film. Spoilers for Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame ahead.

Speaking to CinePop, the first moment Feige mentions is when Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. says, "I am Iron Man" before snapping his fingers and causing the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out Thanos and his army.

I saw this moment in the cinema, and it was incredible to watch Stark's story come full circle. The line is the same one he says at the end of the first Iron Man movie when he reveals to the press that he is indeed the armoured hero.

Kevin Feige elege seus 3 momentos preferidos da Marvel e fala sobre Blade, Eternos e Inumanos - YouTube Watch On

The next moment Feige recalls is the reveal of Black Panther, played by the late Chadwick Boseman in Captain America: Civil War. Who can forget that chase scene where he sprints after Bucky and Captain America runs out of the side of a crashing car?

The final moment Feige talks about is also from Endgame, the scene where everyone who was revived by Hulk's use of the infinity stones comes through the portals to aid in the final battle against Thanos' army.

Although everyone had been resurrected for some time by that point in the film, it still took a while to organise their return to the battle, and it made the moment far more epic to see in cinemas. Hearing Cap say "on your left" gave me chills.

The next stage of the MCU is looking strong, with new trailers for Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World showing off some exciting new scenes.

If you want to relive your favourite MCU moments, check out our Marvel timeline guide so you can take a trip down memory lane.