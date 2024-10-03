The Rings of Power season 2: Who is Prince Durin's brother?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 finale.

Prince Durin is put through the wringer in the season 2 finale of The Rings of Power. After King Durin knocks through the mountain wall and discovers swathes of Mithril, they awaken the Balrog, a creature lurking in the depths of Khazad-dum.

In order to save his son and their kingdom, King Durin sacrifices himself and the entryway is barricaded with rubble. We don’t hear from Khazad-dum again until near the end of the finale, after Prince Durin sends troops to Eregion to help turn the tide against Sauron (which it does).

In the final moments of the episode, we return to the Dwarven kingdom one final time, where Durin is taking counsel from Disa and Narvi, who warn him of a “tangle”. The lords of Blue Mountains have paid tribute in exchange for the Rings of Power, and now they’re looking to collect. “There’s more,” Narvi then adds. “Rumors fly that you are not your father’s preferred heir and some of the other Dwarf lords are advancing claims. And your brother seems to be gathering support.”

A brother? Well, this isn’t actually the first we’ve heard of Prince Durin having a sibling in The Rings of Power – so who exactly is he?

Who is Durin’s brother?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Way back in season 1, it was mentioned that Durin IV had a younger brother. We didn’t hear any more about this, and this is the first mention in season 2. However, it seems pretty likely that he could play a major role in The Rings of Power season 3.

Although both Durins are a key part of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world, Durin IV’s brother is never explicitly mentioned in the books. Therefore, it seems likely that he will be a new addition to Amazon’s series.

No more information or casting details have been confirmed yet, but we expect him to play a big role in what’s next for Khazad-dum. There’s a lot left unresolved about the Dwarven kingdom too, as the rings are all still in Durin IV’s possession, and we know that they don’t stay there indefinitely.

