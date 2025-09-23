New One Piece season 2 photos see Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates arrive at a key location from the anime: "The town of the beginning and the end"

Netflix has released yet another new look One Piece season 2, and this time it shows Luffy and the crew arriving at none other than Loguetown.

At the end of One Piece season 1, Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Zoro (Mackenyu), Sanji (Taz Skylar), and Usopp (Jacob Romero) retrieve the map to the Grand Line – and set sail in search of the One Piece. In case you aren't familiar, the One Piece is a coveted treasure hidden away by the former King of the Pirates – a title that Luffy is determined to take for himself.

In the photos, which can be viewed below, the Straw Hat Pirates arrive at Loguetown, aka "the town of the beginning and the end." Loguetown is not only the port of call for pirates setting sail on the Grand Line, but is the place where former King of the Pirates Gol D. Rodger was executed. It serves as the main location for the Loguetown arc, the sixth story of the manga, where Luffy and co. encounter the villainous Marine captain Smoker (who we meet in that post-credits scene at the end of One Piece season 1). The arc takes place across 5 chapters, and approximately 7 episodes of the manga (meaning we'll likely spend the entire season here).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

The second season also sees the arrival of some pretty significant characters from the manga and anime, including Tony Tony Chopper, Miss Wednesday, Nico Robin, Smoker, and Brogy. The series has also been greenlit for season 3, which makes sense given that there's enough material between the anime and manga for the live-action series to run for at least another 10 years.

One Piece season 2 arrives on Netflix in 2026. While we wait, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best Netflix shows streaming now.