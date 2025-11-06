Netflix and A24 are teaming up to adapt infamously stressful video game Overcooked into a reality cooking show

One of the most stressful but addictive games on the market is getting the on-screen adaptation treatment, well, kind of.

Netflix and A24 are teaming up to make a reality show based on cooking simulator Overcooked, as per Deadline. Rather than turning the game into a movie or TV show, the streamer is making an unscripted competition series, much like Squid Game: The Challenge.

The upcoming series, which is currently in the early stages of development, is said to be in the same vein as Netflix shows Nailed It! and Floor Is Lava. The show "aims to serve up high-stakes kitchen challenges and the signature chaos that made the video game a hit with fans."

The Overcooked game sees players either work alone or in teams to prepare, cook, and serve meals against the clock. The games include all different kinds of cuisines from Japanese to Mexican, with restaurants set in many locations, from building sites to hot air balloons. To make the game even harder, players have to avoid obstacles and hazards and successfully serve up dishes before customers get angry and walk out.

Fans of Overcooked will know just how difficult the game can get, so we can only imagine the type of tasks the contestants will have to face. Can a real person handroll sushi, prepare a pasta dish, and wash plates all while their restaurant is falling from the sky? We are not so sure.

Developed by British company Ghost Town Games, the Overcooked game was released in 2016 on PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One, and later on Nintendo Switch. In 2018, a second game was released, titled Overcooked 2, followed by Overcooked: All You Can Eat in 2020. Games Designer Phil Duncan from Ghost Town Games will serve as a producer on the show.

The Overcooked show does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide to the best video game movies, and keep up with new shows heading your way.