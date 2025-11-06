Netflix and A24 are teaming up to adapt infamously stressful video game Overcooked into a reality cooking show

Get ready, set, cook!

Overcooked 2 screenshot of small animal chefs preparing corn on the cob in a kitchen over a swimming pool
(Image credit: Team17)

One of the most stressful but addictive games on the market is getting the on-screen adaptation treatment, well, kind of.

Netflix and A24 are teaming up to make a reality show based on cooking simulator Overcooked, as per Deadline. Rather than turning the game into a movie or TV show, the streamer is making an unscripted competition series, much like Squid Game: The Challenge.

