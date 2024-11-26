Shadow fans think they've spotted a heartbreaking video game reference in the latest Sonic 3 trailer

One moment in the latest Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer has fans convinced a heartbreaking Shadow moment is coming to the big screen.

As pointed out on Reddit , the scene, featuring Shadow and Maria (Alyla Browne) sitting in a field of flowers looks very similar to a moment from the game Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings. In the games, Maria is the terminally ill granddaughter of Gerald Robotnik (and Dr. Eggman's cousin) who befriends Shadow while living on her grandfather's space colony. We won't spoil anything further here, but let's just say there might be a tearjerker moment on the way…

"Shadow be like 'I know a spot' then take you to a field of white flowers AGAIN," said one Reddit user. "Sega and Paramount about to make grown men cry in theatres," said another.

"I seriously can't wait to see what their chemistry is like with one another as characters, I have such huge faith in the creators, this will be some of the best aspects of this film going into it," someone else wrote.

"I love that they did this and I want to know how last minute they decided to put this in, cause Dark Beginnings is recent," pointed out another. "I'm just imagining Jeff [Fowler, director] kicking in the door like "GUYS I have an idea-" joked someone else in response.

Shadow, who's making his debut in the movie franchise for round three, will be voiced by Keanu Reeves, while Gerald Robotnik will be played by Dr. Eggman actor Jim Carrey. The voice cast also includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, and Idris Elba as Knuckles, alongside James Marsden returning in his live-action role as Sheriff Tom Wachowski.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 speeds into theaters on December 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's most exciting upcoming movies.