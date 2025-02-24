Dave Bautista says he has been "badgering" Netflix to hurry up with its Gears of Wars movie: "Come on Netflix, get it together"

Almost three years after it was announced, Dave Bautista is urging fans to join him in "badgering" Netflix to hurry up plans for their live-action Gears of War movie.

"Start an online thing about freaking Gears of War. Come on, Netflix. Come on already," said Bautista to ComicBook of the movie, which the streamer has recently gone quiet about. "It’s not like I’m not badgering them. Come on, Netflix. Get it together."

Based on the popular video game of the same name, Netflix’s Gears of War movie seemed to be all steam ahead in 2022, but the film has not had an update since 2023 when it was announced that Dune and Doctor Strange co-writer Jon Spaihts would be writing the script. But with no synopsis, cast list, or release date in sight, things are not looking so great for the project. But fans are still eager to see the movie, as well as Bautista.

However, this is not the first time Bautista has shown interest in the movie, in fact, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has pitched himself to star in the project numerous times. And it looks like Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski is on board with the idea too as back when the movie was first announced, Bleszinski took to Twitter to share his casting wishes. "Oh and yes, Bautista as Marcus please," said the creator. "And a Latino actor for Dom, dammit."

Developed by Epic Games, Gears of War is a third-person shooter game that follows a squad of troops attempting to end a war and save humanity from a subterranean enemy known as 'The Locust'.

