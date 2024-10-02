A live-action Rugrats movie featuring CGI babies is in the works for reasons I struggle to comprehend

A live-action Rugrats movie is in the works and the babies will be CGI for some ungodly reason.

According to Variety, Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Phil and Lil Deville will be CGI-animated in the movie which will be a live-action/CGI hybrid a la Sonic the Hedgehog or Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers (which are good movies, so I have hope).

Any 90s kid knows, of course, that there are three more babies missing from the lineup: Tommy's baby brother Dil, his cousin Angelica, their neighbor Suzy Carmichael, and Chuckie's stepsister Kimi. We venture to guess that the adults, i.e. Did and Stu Pickles, Drew and Charlotte Pickles, Chas Finster, and Betty and Howard DeVille will be played by regular human actors.

Pitch Perfect helmer Jason Moore is set to direct from a screenplay penned by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

Rugrats, created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain, first hit Nickelodeon in 1991. The initial run ended in 1994, though we received two holiday specials in the meantime, and the fourth season started airing in 1996. And who could forget The Rugrats Movie, when we first met Dil; Rugrats in Paris: The Movie; and Rugrats Go Wild, a crossover movie with The Wild Thornberrys. In 2001, we got to see the babies "all growed up" in a special and sequel series that aged them into preteens.

The live-action Rugrats movie does not yet have a release date.